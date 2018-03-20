35 Must-Try Palaces of Pizza

Take a century of tradition, add local color, a new wave of artisanship and imagination, and what you get just might be Jersey's favorite food.

A Plethora of Pizza

A Little Lingo

Understand what you're ordering with our pizza-style guide.

Across the State, Popularity of Flatbreads is Rising

Flatbreads are just pizzas by another name, and they're very well liked.
At Papa’s, cook Antonio Gonzalez spoons chunky plum tomato sauce on a pie.

In the Classic Tomato Pie, Tomatoes are Still on Top

Jersey’s original pizza, the Trenton tomato pie, has left the city but is bubbling big time in the ’burbs.
A pepperoni pie and a Margherita.

Razza’s Dan Richer is a Journey Man

For the lauded Jersey City pizzamaker, the pursuit of perfection is a journey that never ends

A Winner is Crowned in New Jersey Monthly's 2018 Pizza Poll!

The votes are in in our 2018 Pizza Poll, sponsored by Reno’s Appliance. And the winner is...

Is Pizza Healthy?

How many calories are you consuming in a single slice of pizza?

Photo courtesy of Steve Woltmann.

10 Facts About Loyola-Chicago Star Marques Townes

As the Cinderella team of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, No. 11-seeded Loyola-Chicago heads to the Final Four in San Antonio this Saturday (March 31), one Rambler stands out above the rest: Marques Townes. Here are 10 interesting facts to know about New Jersey’s own star point guard.
Members of the New Jersey Nationals, a North Caldwell-based club team, practice hitting off a tee during winter workouts at 360 Fitness, an indoor facility in Fairfield.

Club Teams Flourish, But the Bases are Empty for Little Leagues

Towns strain to fill baseball rosters as club teams nab the best players.

Immigration in New Jersey

David and Emill Coto at David's shop, Country Tailors in Basking Ridge.

Deportation is an Ever Present Threat for The Coto Family

The Coto family seem to be the typical all-American family. They own a business. They pay their taxes. There's just one difference: They're undocumented.
"We were the first ones to move onto that block [in Jersey City], and they didn't like us at all...It took time for them to get to know us." - Khaldiya Mustafa with husband Mustafa Mustafa.

The Mustafas Are Teaching Their Kids to Achieve

Khaldiya Mustafa, principal of Al-Ghazaly High School in Wayne, and her husband Mustafa imbue their children with pride in their Muslim heritage.

REVIEW

The big filet mignon, served (as few are)on the bone, with Brussels sprouts in the background.

Playing to Their Strength: Stage Left Steak in New Brunswick

On its silver anniversary, Stage Left’s founders rebranded their iconic restaurant as a steak house. Good move.
Emily and Bob Marcelli flank their kids Emily and Andy.

The Marcelli Family Brings Treasures From the Old Country

For the Marcellis of Wayne, a trip to their ancestral home in Abruzzo, Italy, inspired a years-long effort to bring their cousins’ amazing artisanal cheeses here.

Folk musician Spook Handy will perform at the 44th Annual New Jersey Folk Festival on April 28 at Rutgers University.

Spook Handy is Fueling the Folk Music Flame

Spook Handy will carry his guitar and “torch” onto the stage of the New Jersey Folk Festival on April 28 for the 17th consecutive year.
Toms River native Brian Geraghty displays his acting chops as Teddy Roosevelt (in his pre-presidential years) in the new TNT series The Alienist.

“The Alienist” Star Brian Geraghty on Going from Toms River to Teddy Roosevelt

Brian Geraghty portrays New York City police commissioner and future president Teddy Roosevelt in the TNT series "The Alienist."
Dreamcatcher cast members, from left, Laura Ekstrand, Nicole Callender and Harriett Trangucci in a production of "Motherhood Out Loud."

Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre in Summit Brings Magic to the Stage

The mission of the Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre in Summit is to, "build community with the audience by sharing life-affirming stories in an intimate environment."

Learn about the 40-year history of New Jersey Monthly.
New Jersey Monthly Editor Ken Schlager talks with FIOS News about the 40-year history of the magazine.
NJ’s Most Generous Companies
At the fourth annual Great Oak Awards dinner, New Jersey Monthly honored 10 New Jersey firms for their charitable giving and volunteer work.