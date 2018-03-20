Take a century of tradition, add local color, a new wave of artisanship and imagination, and what you get just might be Jersey's favorite food.
A Plethora of Pizza
Understand what you're ordering with our pizza-style guide.
Flatbreads are just pizzas by another name, and they're very well liked.
Jersey’s original pizza, the Trenton tomato pie, has left the city but is bubbling big time in the ’burbs.
For the lauded Jersey City pizzamaker, the pursuit of perfection is a journey that never ends
The votes are in in our 2018 Pizza Poll, sponsored by Reno’s Appliance. And the winner is...
How many calories are you consuming in a single slice of pizza?
News & Features
As the Cinderella team of the 2018 NCAA Tournament, No. 11-seeded Loyola-Chicago heads to the Final Four in San Antonio this Saturday (March 31), one Rambler stands out above the rest: Marques Townes. Here are 10 interesting facts to know about New Jersey’s own star point guard.
Towns strain to fill baseball rosters as club teams nab the best players.
Immigration in New Jersey
The Coto family seem to be the typical all-American family. They own a business. They pay their taxes. There's just one difference: They're undocumented.
Khaldiya Mustafa, principal of Al-Ghazaly High School in Wayne, and her husband Mustafa imbue their children with pride in their Muslim heritage.
Immigrant Students Provide Lessons in Perseverance
Trial, Error, and Success For Perth Amboy's Dominicans
Filipino School Founder Venessa Manzano is Preserving Her Culture
US District Court Judge Esther Salas: From Union City to the Federal Bench
For Entrepreneur Charlie Patel, Old Ways Spawn Web Innovation
On its silver anniversary, Stage Left’s founders rebranded their iconic restaurant as a steak house. Good move.
For the Marcellis of Wayne, a trip to their ancestral home in Abruzzo, Italy, inspired a years-long effort to bring their cousins’ amazing artisanal cheeses here.
Check out this video! Support our most valuable natural resource so it can support us.
Spring is a time of transformation. Homeowners and business owners alike are looking to make changes, improvements and tackle projects that remained dormant during the winter months.
These Kings recipes are perfect for any winter craving, from sweet to savory.
Spook Handy will carry his guitar and “torch” onto the stage of the New Jersey Folk Festival on April 28 for the 17th consecutive year.
Brian Geraghty portrays New York City police commissioner and future president Teddy Roosevelt in the TNT series "The Alienist."
The mission of the Dreamcatcher Repertory Theatre in Summit is to, "build community with the audience by sharing life-affirming stories in an intimate environment."
NJM Videos
Learn about the 40-year history of New Jersey Monthly.
New Jersey Monthly Editor Ken Schlager talks with FIOS News about the 40-year history of the magazine.
NJ’s Most Generous Companies
At the fourth annual Great Oak Awards dinner, New Jersey Monthly honored 10 New Jersey firms for their charitable giving and volunteer work.